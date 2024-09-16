Police: 14-year-old girl groped by unknown man while walking near Brookline High School

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Authorities have launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a female student walking near her school Monday afternoon.

Brookline Police say around 1:15 p.m., a 14-year-old girl stated that an unknown man in his 20s grabbed her as she was walking near Brookline High School and forced his hand into her pants.

The victim reported the incident to a teacher, who notified the dean, who reported it to police.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Brookline Public Schools for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

