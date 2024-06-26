Migrants to arrive in Norfolk this week despite some community concerns

NORFOLK, Mass. — Homeless and migrant families will be arriving in Norfolk this week at the former Baystate Correctional Facility in Norfolk. That is certain.

“They will be arriving this week,” said Jim Lehan, a member of the town’s Select Board.

Lehan says when and how many people remains unclear.

“Some of the homeless families will be coming into Norfolk at some point before the week is out, they will be phasing in over time,” said Lehan.

This meeting to update the town follows a meeting Lehan had with state officials last week. He says it was the first time he got any concrete answers since the state announced plans to house migrants here in May.

Norfolk also asked for and got:

An on-site ambulance from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. every day

An on-site mobile health clinic twice a week

All children are to get vaccinated

On-site nursing 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. from Monday-Friday

24-hour on-site security

That news came after public comment, where frustrated residents voiced concerns.

“In my opinion, the state has exhibited a deeply concerning lack of transparency on the issues,” said Paul Burns of Norfolk.

The state has said the facility will house 450 people and that number concerns some residents.

“In terms of the percentage of our population, we’re getting more than anybody else. This would be like putting 25,000 migrants in Boston,” said Jack Oliveiri of Norfolk.

But others felt sympathetic to the plight of many who will be coming to town.

“There’s no place for intimidation or dehumanization of others which serves to harm the most vulnerable among us,” said Susan Savoy of Norfolk.

The state also told Lehan they have a temporary permit to operate for six months and that could be renewed once but will not go beyond twelve months.

