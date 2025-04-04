Cape Cod man faces manslaughter, MV homicide charges after fatal crash in Harwich

HARWICH, Mass. — A 49-year-old Cape Cod man is facing manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide charges in connection with a fatal crash in Harwich that killed a Hyannis man on Thursday night, the district attorney said Friday.

Zachary Fena of Centerville is charged with manslaughter while operating under the influence; motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor or .08% negligent, operating under the influence, negligent operation of motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a statement.

Fena was arraigned out of the Orleans District Court. The court ordered $5,000 bail with conditions of release. Prosecutors had requested $10,000 bail. Fena is due back in court on May 5.

Mario Da Paixao Andrade, 48, of Hyannis, died following the crash late Thursday afternoon, Galibois said.

Galibois’s “thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individual involved during this very sad time,” the district attorney said in his statement.

On Thursday, at approximately 5:26 p.m., the Massachusetts State Police Yarmouth barracks received multiple calls regarding a two-car crash on Route 6, at mile marker 84.2, in Harwich.

Troopers arriving on scene saw two vehicles with debris scattered across both the eastbound and westbound lanes, Galibois said.

Fena’s vehicle, with heavy front-end damage, was in the median, separating the eastbound and westbound lanes, facing west.

Andrade’s vehicle, also with heavy front-end damage, was in the eastbound breakdown lane, facing west, up against the guardrail, Galibois said.

Witnesses interviewed on scene told investigators they saw Fena’s vehicle swerve multiple times, with rapid vehicle speed changes, prior to crossing the median, from the eastbound lane into the westbound lane, Galibois said. Fena then allegedly struck Andrade’s vehicle head on.

Andrade “was determined to be no longer viable for resuscitation on scene,” Galibois said.

Fena was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Investigators found probable cause that Fena had been driving under the influence of alcohol before the crash. He was arrested at Cape Cod Hospital, Galibois said.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to Galibois’ office, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Section, and Harwich Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

