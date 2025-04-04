$4M lottery prize won on scratch ticket purchased in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A $4 million lottery prize was recently won on a scratch ticket purchased at a gas station in Woburn.

Pyrrhic Funding Trust of Chelmsford claimed the “$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks” instant ticket game prize on behalf of the winner, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The trust, represented by Susan Atlas, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Gulf at 328 Montvale Avenue.

The store receives a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group