25 Investigates: Newton-Wellesley Hospital investigating brain tumors among nurses

NEWTON, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned Newton-Wellesley Hospital, as well as the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), are investigating after multiple nurses have come forward with brain tumor diagnoses.

The nurses began coming forward at the end of 2024 and were concentrated in the hospital’s labor and delivery department.

25 investigates has learned as of April 1 that 11 staff members with ties to that fifth-floor unit have been interviewed by Newton-Wellesley investigators. Five cases were various types of benign tumors, and six cases were “other health concerns.”

Newton-Wellesley Hospital says following CDC guidelines, it worked with the Department of Occupational Health and Safety, the hospital’s safety officers, and an external environmental consultant and checked air quality, water, radiation levels, and more.

The hospital says their “…investigation found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor. We presented these findings to relevant stakeholder groups, including the staff on the unit and the Massachusetts Nursing Association, and have held forums to meet with clinical and Occupational Health leaders to answer their questions. The hospital is providing the MNA with the test results from the investigation, including those of several external environmental firms.”

And based on their results, “…we can confidently reassure our dedicated team members at Mass General Brigham/Newton-Wellesley Hospital and all our patients that there is no environmental risk at our facility.”

The hospital says every staff member had an opportunity to come forward and be interviewed.

But the MNA believes the hospital’s investigation was inadequate. So, they conducted a survey of their own.

The MNA tells 25 Investigates that as of April 2, more than 300 past and present Newton-Wellesley nurses and staff have responded. MNA is now working to contact those who requested a direct follow-up and obtain their medical records if they consent to sharing them.

MNA told nurses in a statement this week, “The hospital cannot make this issue go away by attempting to provide a pre-determined conclusion.

The hospital told 25 Investigates that they have held multiple forums to answer questions about these health concerns and the safety of all is their absolute top priority.

“After we became aware of reported brain tumors in individuals who currently or previously had worked in the same area of the hospital, we conducted an extensive investigation in collaboration with the Department of Occupational Health and Safety, Newton-Wellesley Safety Officer, radiation and pharmaceutical safety offices, and external environmental consultants.

Every staff member who came forward was given the opportunity to be interviewed by the Occupational Health and Safety team to evaluate each diagnosis in the context of their individual medical history and risk factors. To evaluate for any possible environmental exposures in that area of the hospital, comprehensive environmental assessments following CDC guidelines began in December.

The investigation found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor. We presented these findings to relevant stakeholder groups, including the staff on the unit and the Massachusetts Nursing Association, and have held forums to meet with clinical and Occupational Health leaders to answer their questions. The hospital is providing the MNA with the test results from the investigation, including those of several external environmental firms.

Based on these results, we can confidently reassure our dedicated team members at Mass General Brigham/Newton-Wellesley Hospital and all our patients that there is no environmental risk at our facility. As always, the health and wellbeing of our staff, clinicians, and patients is our absolute top priority.”

