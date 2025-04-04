‘This is the end’: Former Boston police officer shot wife in front of young daughter, authorities say

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former Boston police officer is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say he shot his wife in front of their young daughter inside a Pennsylvania home earlier this week.

Grant Edward Callender, 59, was arraigned earlier this week on charges of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and resisting arrest, according to an arrest report from the South Abington Township Police Department.

Wolfe confirmed to Boston 25 that Grant Callender was a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department who retired in 2010.

Officers responded to 410 Northern Spy Road in South Abington Township in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday after a 12-year-old girl called 911 to report that her father had just shot her mother, town Police Chief Paul Wolfe told Boston 25 News.

The shooting victim, Kerry Callender, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to her face, chest, and back. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was said to be in critical but stable condition.

Brockton Public Schools confirmed to Boston 25 that Kerry works as a remote teacher for the Brockton Virtual Learning Academy.

“We are in close contact with her family, providing them with support however we can, and we are hopeful that she will make a quick and complete recovery,” a BPS spokesperson said in a statement.

The 12-year-old girl told investigators that her parents had been “fighting a lot lately and are getting a divorce,” according to the police report. Before the shooting, the girl reported that her father threatened to beat her mother with an electric guitar and stated, “This is the end.”

Callender then allegedly pulled out a black handgun and shot his wife in front of his daughter. After the young girl fled the home at request of her mother, she heard “two or three” more gunshots, according to police.

The couple’s other two children, ages 14 and 15, also made it out of the home safely and were unharmed.

When emergency and SWAT vehicles surrounded the home, Callender barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender, police said.

A standoff ensued and lasted more than four hours before police said Callender agreed to unload his firearm and exit the home.

Callender was taken into custody without incident shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and was transported to the Lackawanna County Processing Center, where he was released into the custody of the local sheriff’s office.

Boston 25 has reached out to Boston police for comment on his arrest.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Callender is being held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

