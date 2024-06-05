Community raises concerns about housing migrants in old Norfolk prison

NORFOLK, Mass. — It was a packed house in Norfolk Tuesday night for a community forum on transforming a former prison into an emergency migrant shelter.

Neighbors heard about the on-site plans for the center and got to ask their questions and air their concerns.

In May, the state released its plans to repurpose the former Bay State Correctional Center.

During the meeting, community push-back continued.

One neighbor expressed the livability concerns for the property.

“My question is if it was not good enough for prisoners....why would it be good enough for pregnant women and children?” one woman said.

Members of the panel said no asbestos was found and lead paint has been addressed.

The center is slated to open later this month and is expected to house about 450 people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

