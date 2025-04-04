Needham High School band director charged with child porn, superintendent says

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Needham High School Band Director Spencer Parrish has been charged with the possession of child pornography, nearly one month after another district teacher was arraigned on similar charges, the schools superintendent said Friday.

Parrish has been placed on administrative leave and his access to Needham Public Schools buildings, grounds, and digital files has been removed, Superintendent Dan Gutekanst said in a letter to the school community.

Parrish has been employed with the Needham Public Schools since 2021.

“We have not received any information from law enforcement that Needham Public Schools students were involved or harmed in any way,” Gutekanst said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is the district’s top priority, and we will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues,” Gutekanst said. “I recognize that this news is especially troubling coming so soon after the recent arrest and arraignment of another Needham Public Schools teacher on similar charges.”

On March 7, Needham Public Schools teacher Michael Ciccolella, 47, of Ashland, was held on $500,000 bail following his arraignment in Framingham District Court. Ciccolella, a High Rock Middle School teacher, was also ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children under 18, not to use the internet and to submit to home confinement with a GPS monitoring device.

Ciccolella, who is charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Needham Public Schools teacher Michael Ciccolella

Ciccolella was arrested at his Spyglass Hill home around 8:45 p.m. on March 6 after a monthslong investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police searched his residence and allegedly found multiple electronics containing child porn.

Prosecutors allege Ciccolella viewed and distributed sexually explicit content of juveniles ranging from ages 3 to 12 years old. Investigators say he used the online messaging apps Media Lab and Kik.

It was immediately unclear on Friday whether Parrish or Ciccolella used school resources or property to allegedly access child pornography.

“We are committed to being transparent with families and staff, even if the news is unsettling,” Gutekanst said. “We will continue to ensure our policies, practices, and procedures related to student wellbeing and safety are carefully applied in all situations.”

The district will be offering counseling services to students and staff “to ensure they feel safe and supported,” Gutekanst said.

“We encourage parents and caregivers to use these resources that may be helpful to you as a family,” the superintendent said.

Gutekanst declined further comment on the matter, citing an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group