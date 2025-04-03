‘Heavy heart’: Another popular restaurant along Route 1 on North Shore closing for good

DANVERS, Mass. — Another iconic restaurant along Route 1 on the North Shore of Massachusetts is closing its doors for good.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, The Hardcover Restaurant in Danvers announced its last day in business will be Thursday, May 1.

“It is with a heavy heart and bittersweet emotion that we announce the upcoming closing of The Hardcover Restaurant,” the eatery’s post read. “The unwavering loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our employees, both past and present, have been the cornerstone of our success.”

The Hardcover also thanked everyone who has dined at the Danvers location.

“To all who have dined with us, recommended us, and shared your special moments with us, we offer our sincerest thanks,” the eatery wrote. “We will truly miss you all. This has been an unforgettable journey, and it has truly been a privilege to serve you.”

The business will continue to operate locations in the nearby North Shore town of Beverly and Albany, New York.

The Hardcover is the latest in a long list of businesses on Route 1 that have closed over the years.

Karl’s Sausage Kitchen closed in January. The Continental Restaurant closed in November 2024. Santoro’s Sub-Villa closed in February 2019. Route One Miniature Golf, known for its orange dinosaur figure, closed in September 2016. The Hilltop Steakhouse closed in October 2013.

