‘It chills you to bone:’ Quincy residents on edge as police investigate geese abuse, deaths

QUINCY, Mass. — Police in Quincy are investigating reports of abuse and deaths of several Canadian geese in the Germantown neighborhood.

Stacy, who wanted her identity concealed for fear of retaliation, began noticing the abuse on February 8 when she saw someone trying to hurt the geese. Since then, she said abuse toward the wildlife seems to be nonstop.

“I heard on Thursday there was another goose with a knot tied around its neck down at the waterpark basketball court,” said Stacy.

Other residents said they’ve heard about geese with their legs tied together, injuries to their necks, and at least one instance of a goose decapitated. On Tuesday, Boston 25 News witnessed a goose with its legs tied together.

When Stacy isn’t working, she said she’s driving around the neighborhood to look for injured geese and potentially suspicious activity. And a lot of her neighbors are on alert, too.

“It is terrifying to know that we are living with somebody who has such violent tendencies. We want them caught, and we want them out of here to get psychological help as soon as possible,” explained Stacy.

While the matter is under investigation, the Quincy Police Department says it has no further information currently.

