Grand juror to plead guilty to leaking information in federal probe of Karen Read case, reports say

BOSTON — A Dracut woman is charged with allegedly leaking information about the federal investigation into the Karen Read case.

34-year-old Jessica M. Leslie was charged on July 11 with one count of criminal contempt. She has agreed to plead guilty to the charge, and will serve one day in prison, undergo 2 years of supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.

According to the Boston Globe, Leslie was sitting on the grand jury hearing evidence about the state prosecution of Karen Read, who was acquitted of killing her Boston Police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe during a snowstorm in 2022.

The federal probe focused on widely publicized allegations that Read was framed for O’Keefe’s death by law enforcement and those she and O’Keefe had been drinking with in the hours before O’Keefe was found unresponsive outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton on the morning of January 29, 2022.

No charges were filed at the conclusion of the federal investigation.

Charging documents say between August 11, 2022 and March 4, 2024, Leslie disclosed sealed information to unauthorized individuals.

The information included names of various witnesses appearing before a federal grand jury, the substance of witness testimony, and other evidence, according to officials.

The names of the people Leslie was leaking information to was not immediately available.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Leslie’s lawyer, Keith Halpern, about the case.

A change-of-plea hearing has yet to be scheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

