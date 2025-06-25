DPH investigating 18 cases of botulism linked to bad Botox on the South Shore

MILTON, Mass. — Massachusetts health officials are investigating more than a dozen cases of botulism linked to a South Shore spa, up from 10 cases earlier this month.

The Department of Public Health say 18 suspected cases of iatrogenic botulism are linked to Botox injections at Rodrigo Beauty, located at 464 Granite Avenue in Milton.

Boston 25 News reached out to Rodrigo beauty for comment about the cases.

Iatrogenic botulism is a “rare but serious illness caused by botulinum toxin spreading beyond the injection site, potentially leading to life-threatening symptoms,” according to the DPH.

Officials said that if you have received Botox at the med spa between May 1st and June 4th, call them immediately at 617-983-6800.

Anyone who had Botox injections at this location and is experiencing symptoms should go to the nearest emergency department.

The DPH says there have been no new cases reported in the last several days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group