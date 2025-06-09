‘It was like a nightmare’: Former patient reacts after Milton spa connected to botulism cases

MILTON, Mass. — The Department of Public Health said at least 10 cases of botulism have been linked to a South Shore Med Spa called Rodrigo Beauty.

Jamie Pelton said she’s been a long-time customer of Rodrigo Beauty on Granite Avenue in Milton.

“When I found out that it happened at the spa that I go to it was like a nightmare,” Pelton said.

Pelton said her last appointment was May 8th.

“I had two syringes of filler in my cheeks, two here, one syringe here, so I guess seven or eight syringes total of filler, I had a full face of Botox,” Pelton explained.

She said everything seemed to be going smoothly during that appointment except the injections hurt more than usual, even with numbing cream.

“Weird part is this had never happened before because I’ve had Botox many times over the years, never had an issue.”

Her appointment was on a Thursday, and she said that on Saturday, she woke up feeling extremely dizzy.

Pelton went to South Shore Hospital that Saturday and showed Boston 25 News her hospital bracelet from that day.

She said she was released shortly after her tests came back normal.

“I was extremely scared, I hadn’t heard anything about the whole outbreak before this morning, so I literally had a panic attack,” Pelton said.

According to the DPH, iatrogenic botulism is a rare but serious illness that can happen when the Botox spreads beyond the injection site.

Botulism can lead to life-threatening symptoms, and early symptoms can include blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, or difficulty breathing.

Boston 25 News reached out to Rodrigo Beauty on social media and gave the owner, Rodrigo Siqueira, a call, but we were immediately sent to voicemail.

“I think it’s a little shady that if something like this is going on, he should be reaching out to his clients that he’s been with over the years and letting us know what’s going on, because we don’t know,” Pelton said.

The DPH said that if you have recieved Botox at the med spa between May 1st and June 4th, call them immediately at 617-983-6800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

