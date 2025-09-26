‘No way to live’: Boston-based company addressing low Chronic Kidney Disease diagnosis rates

BOSTON — Nine out of ten people with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) are unaware of their condition, according to Carna Health, a Boston-based biotech startup. According to the company, it’s one of the largest chronic diseases in the world, affecting a billion people.

Now the company is addressing the low diagnosis rates of Chronic Kidney Disease by conducting pilot programs internationally: in Bermuda and Cameroon. Carna Health tells Boston 25 they found CKD in nearly half of the participants in Bermuda.

“It just really saddens me to see how many people that we have on dialysis, because it’s just no way to live your life,” said Lori Rockhead, who works with the program and serves as the Executive Director of the Bermuda Diabetes Association.

Rockland says 14% of Bermuda’s population has CKD, compared to 4% in the U.S.

Carna Health’s CEO and co-founder, Salvatore Viscomi, highlighted that many CKD cases are related to heat stress, affecting younger individuals and outdoor workers such as those in agriculture, mining, and the military.

He pointed to factors like dehydration and toxins in the environment, taking a toll on the kidneys over time.

The company is increasing screening efforts in accessible locations like churches, malls, and clinics to identify at-risk individuals early.

Screening involves a simple finger prick and urine sample, providing results within 15 minutes, as explained by Lori Rockhead.

Viscomi emphasized the importance of early detection, saying, “It’s wonderful for us to capture this data and identify people that we can immediately shepherd to the resources that are available so they can get the care they need and don’t find out that they need dialysis one day.”

Risk factors for CKD include having diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of the condition.

If you think you’re at risk and would like to get screened, you can have 2 tests done at your doctor’s office.

