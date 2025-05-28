Local

No bail for man who shot himself with officer’s gun during struggle outside Mass. General Hospital

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Elvis Haughton (Boston 25)
BOSTON — A Boston man accused of shooting himself with a detail officer’s gun during a struggle outside Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston faced a judge on Wednesday.

Elvis Haughton, 46, of Boston was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court without a court-appointed attorney present due to the work stoppage, the district attorney said.

Haughton was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on June 2.

He is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a class C substance and resisting arrest in connection with an assault on a police officer on Cambridge Street on Tuesday.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said Haughton attacked the officer in the area of Cambridge Street shortly before 8:45 a.m. Tuesday and got hold of the officer’s department-issued firearm.

“The detail officer, while performing a detail in the area, was approached by someone who appeared to be suffering from some sort of mental health issue,” Cox said Tuesday. “Somehow [he] attacked the officer in some shape or form, was able to get a hold of the officer’s firearm, and discharged at least one round.”

Haughton underwent a mental health evaluation before his arraignment and the court clinician did not recommend further evaluation.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

