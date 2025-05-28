Police ID man who shot himself with officer’s gun during struggle outside Mass. General Hospital

BOSTON — Police have identified the man who they say shot himself with a detail officer’s gun during a struggle outside Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Elvis Haughton, 46, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a Class C substance, and resisting arrest, according to the Boston Police Department.

Haughton attacked the officer in the area of Cambridge Street shortly before 8:45 a.m. and got hold of their department-issued firearm, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said during a news conference.

“The detail officer, while performing a detail in the area, was approached by someone who appeared to be suffering from some sort of mental health issue,” Cox said. “Somehow [he] attacked the officer in some shape or form, was able to get a hold of the officer’s firearm, and discharged at least one round.”

Haughton ended up suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Cox.

Several good Samaritans, including Eddy Rivera, rushed to the aid of the officer and helped subdue Haughton, authorities said.

“I saw a lady rattled, cops were across the street and yelling out for help,” Rivera told reporters at the scene. “So, I ran across the street and I jumped on the guy, straddled his chest, and then I grabbed his arm.”

Cox said the officer who was attacked is doing “OK.”

Haughton was ultimately taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

