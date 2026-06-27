Mass. State Lottery winner: $4M prize won on a scratch ticket sold at a gas station

QUINCY, Mass. — The first $4 million grand prize from a newly launched Massachusetts State Lottery instant game has officially been claimed.

The winning ticket from the “$4,000,000 In The Money” game was claimed by the Love Trust of Quincy. The trust is represented by trustee David Spillane.

Lottery officials say the trust chose the one-time cash option, receiving a payout of $2.6 million before taxes.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Quality Fuel, located at 430 Taunton Avenue in Seekonk. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Massachusetts State Lottery says there are still two $4 million grand prizes remaining in the “$4,000,000 In The Money” game waiting to be claimed.

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