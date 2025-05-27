Man took Boston officer’s gun, shot himself near Mass. General Hospital, police say

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a man attacked a police officer, got hold of their department-issued firearm, and shot himself during a struggle near Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the incident happened in the area of Cambridge Street shortly before 8:45 a.m., prompting a large emergency response near the hospital.

“The detail officer, while performing a detail in the area, was approached by someone who appeared to be suffering from some sort of mental health issue,” Cox said during a news conference. “Somehow [he] attacked the officer in some shape or form, was able to get a hold of the officer’s firearm, and discharged at least one round.”

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, ended up suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Cox.

0 of 10 MGH shooting MGH shooting MGH shooting MGH shooting MGH shooting MGH shooting MGH shooting MGH shooting MGH shooting

Cox noted that several good Samaritans rushed to the aid of the officer and helped subdue the gunman.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude for the assistance from the people who were there,” Cox said. “We appreciate that tremendously.”

Cox said the officer who was attacked is doing “OK.”

The suspect was ultimately taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the suspect would face.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden confirmed in a statement that his office will investigate the shooting.

“Our office responded to the Cambridge Street shooting scene this morning. As with all discharges involving an officer’s weapon, we will conduct a thorough investigation,” Hayden said in a statement. “We are thankful that the Boston Police officers on scene contained the situation so that it resulted in no injuries to themselves or members of the public and apparent minimal injury to the suspect involved.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group