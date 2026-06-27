Authorities identify wrong-way driver killed in fiery wreck on Interstate 290

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities have identified the wrong-way driver who was killed in a fiery car wreck on Interstate 290 in Northborough on Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to multiple 911 calls for a wrong-way driver heading west on the eastbound side of the highway found a crash involving that driver and another vehicle near mile marker 29, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The wrong-way driver, identified by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office as 43-year-old Sheena Grandpre, of Medway, died as a result of her injuries.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed a vehicle resting on its side and engulfed in flames as emergency crews shut down the highway.

The crash occured just days after Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced a new initiative involving signage and technology to better protect drivers in the wake of State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor’s death in a wrong-way crash.

Wednesday’s crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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