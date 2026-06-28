Man killed, four others injured in a crash caused by wrong way driver on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON — A man is dead after a wrong-way crash on I-93 in Boston.

According to State police, just before midnight, troopers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Route 93 North before Exit 15A.

A 2004 Cadillac Escalade entered 93 North at Exit 15B and proceeded to travel southbound in the northbound lanes, state police say.

Two vehicles—a Honda Odyssey and an Audi A4—attempted to avoid the wrong-way driver and crashed.

The occupants of the Honda Odyssey, a family of four, were transported to a Boston-area hospital for evaluation.

Shortly after the initial crash, the wrong-way driver collided head-on with a Chevrolet Cruze.

Both drivers involved in the second crash were transported to Boston-area hospitals.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze, a man in his 20s from Haverhill, died from his injuries.

The wrong-way driver, 81-year-old Antone Carvalho of Somerset, will be issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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