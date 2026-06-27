Mass. State Trooper relieved after video shows altercation with other trooper

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been relieved from duty after a video showcases them getting into a fight with another state trooper.

According to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson, both troopers were off-duty during the time of the incident.

The spokesperson says that once state police were notified of the incident, the off-duty trooper who struck the other trooper was relieved.

“The conduct depicted is serious and inconsistent with the standards required of every member of this Department, whether on duty or off duty,” a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said. “Immediately upon learning of the incident, the Department relieved the Trooper seen striking the other Trooper from duty pending a formal duty-status hearing.”

State police are investigating the incident.

“The Department’s Office of Professional Integrity and Accountability is actively investigating the facts and circumstances of the incident, and the Department will take swift and appropriate action based on the findings.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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