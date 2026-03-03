No bail for man accused of shooting 2 teens to death outside Brockton restaurant

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man who police say shot two teens to death outside of a restaurant at a Brockton mall last year was ordered held without bail on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after his capture in Mexico.

Davinci Leonard, 23, pleaded not guilty in Brockton Superior Court to charges including two counts of murder, and one count each of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying ammunition without an FID card, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, Acting U.S. Marshal Dennis Matulewicz for Massachusetts, and Brockton Police Chief Brenda Perez announced in a joint statement.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting outside the Chipotle at 500 Westgate Drive on the evening of March 22, 2025, found 15-year-old Tymari Albertson and 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Albertson, who was shot in the face and torso, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital. Alvarez, who was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Leonard fled the scene and had been on the run since Feb. 12, when U.S. Marshals and Mexican authorities took him into custody. He was transferred to San Diego and ultimately extradited to Massachusetts.

David Mosley-Lott, 32, of Quincy, and Jaylen Speed, 25, of Dorchester, have also been indicted on charges in the double homicide for their alleged involvement in helping Leonard evade capture.

Mosley-Lott is charged with one count each of accessory after the fact and intimidation of a witness, while Speed is charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Leonard is due back in court on May 13.

