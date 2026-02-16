Mother of Brockton homicide victim seeks justice after suspect’s capture in Mexico

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The mother of a homicide victim is one step closer to finding closure after her daughter’s alleged gunman was captured in Mexico on Thursday.

Caitlin Alvarez explained that living without her daughter, Cevannah for the last year has been an experience she can’t put into words.

The 18-year-old was killed in a double homicide, outside of Westgate mall in Brockton last year, just eight days before her birthday.

“I actually sent her an article about the shooting in Brockton and told her to please be careful, not knowing it was her,” Alvarez said.

“I had Cevannah young. We grew up together. It was never supposed to be this way. She had so many goals that she’ll never be able to accomplish now all because somebody couldn’t fight with his hands and had to use a weapon.”

The person believed to be responsible, a friend of Cevannah’s, had been on the run for nearly a year.

“I do think Cevannah was caught in the crossfire. I don’t think it was intentional, but that doesn’t change the fact that my daughter’s gone,” Alvarez said.

According to Brockton Police, Davinci Leanard was captured Thursday after authorities tracked him to Mexico.

“To find out he was caught in Mexico caught me off guard,” Alvarez said.

The 23-year-old is facing two counts of murder, and firearm charges for the murders of 15-year-old Tymari Albertson and 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez.

“The only way that I’ll feel justice is served is for him to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez also said it’s important that her daughter is remembered for who she was, not what happened to her.

“Cevannah should be remembered for her smile that lit up any room she walked into. Cevannah should be remembered for her laugh that could make anybody’s bad day better. For her loyalty to everybody that she loved,” Alvarez said.

After being captured in Mexico, the suspect was transferred to San Diego where he remains in custody before he’ll be extradited to Brockton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

