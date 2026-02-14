Man wanted for 2025 double homicide in Brockton captured in Mexico

MEXICO — A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Brockton last year has been captured in Mexico, police announce.

Davinci Leonard (Brockton Police Department)

Davinci Leonard, 23, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 12, after authorities tracked him to Mexico.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican authorities took Leonard into custody.

Leonard is accused of the murders of 15-year-old Tymari Albertson and 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez on Saturday, March 23, 2025, outside of Westgate Mall in Brockton.

Leonard was transferred to San Diego, where he remains in custody before being extradited to Brockton, where he faces two counts of murder and firearm charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group