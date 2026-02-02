‘A nightmare come true’: Seven on board the Gloucester fishing vessel that sank identified

GLOUCESTER, MASS. — The seven individuals who were aboard the ‘Lily Jean’ when it sank Friday morning have officially been identified by the U.S. Coast Guard.

“This confirmation is very difficult for all of us, and it’s painful to read these names and think about what has transpired here,” said Senator Bruce Tarr.

The seven individuals were identified as Accursio “Gus” Sanfilippo, the captain, and crew members Paul Beal Sr., Paul Beal Jr., John Rousanidis, Freeman Short, Sean Therrien, and Jada Samitt, a NOAA fisheries observer.

An emergency position-indicating radio beacon was sent out Friday morning, 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann. When Coast Guard crews arrived at the scene, they discovered a debris field, an empty life raft, and one body. Officials said the search area was approximately four miles, with water depths reaching 400 feet.

During a press conference on Monday, officials urged the public not to engage in speculation about what went wrong when the vessel sank Friday morning.

Although the Coast Guard investigation continues, officials said they could not promise the boat would be brought to the surface, citing the ocean depth of approximately 400 feet.

“Gus was on top of everything,” said Al Cottone, executive director of the Fisheries Commission.

“There’s no way we can speculate anything. That boat was one of the best-kept boats in the fleet,” he said.

“One of the safest captains I’ve ever sailed with. So this is blowing our minds that, of all these boats, it would’ve been Gus, because we just didn’t push it,” a friend of the captain told Boston 25.

Northeast Seafood Coalition Director Vito Giacalone said the ‘Lily Jean’ was not doing anything unusual the day it sank, adding that vessel activity among others in the Gloucester fishing harbor was typical, even in those weather conditions.

The standard, according to Giacalone, is 40 to 60 miles for standard fishing routes, and vessels continue to operate unless there is a gale warning or storm close enough to be within striking distance of the port.

“Everything made sense for what they were doing,” he said.

Officials said the next step in the process, as the Coast Guard continues its investigation and works to hopefully bring the bodies of the crew members home, is supporting the families as they grieve their loved ones.

“This is a worst nightmare come true,” said Cottone.

“Being an active fisherman, it’s not easy, but we all love it. And I truly believe that everyone on the ‘Lily Jean’, whatever happened, they did it out of love, and they left this world doing what they love,” he said.

Currently, the Fishermen Partnership Services Association is supporting families who are out of town. People who want to contribute can do so through the organization’s website by indicating they are donating to the families of those lost aboard the ‘Lily Jean.’

“You sail out of this harbor once or a thousand times, you’re a Gloucester fisherman, and they’ll forever be Gloucester fisherman,” said Cottone.

“If Gus was here, he’d want us to know he passed doing what he loved. And to never ever give up on the industry,” said Tarr.

“They left this port and followed in the history of this incredible seaport......We call those people the finest kind, and those seven were the finest kind,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

