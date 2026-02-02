Coast Guard officially identifies seven on board missing Gloucester fishing vessel, the ‘Lily Jean’

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The U.S. Coast Guard has officially identified the seven individuals who were on board the Gloucester fishing vessel that sank on Friday morning.

At this time, the boat is still considered to be missing.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard announced that six of the crew members who were also still missing but presumed to be deceased - as officials spent all day Friday and into Saturday morning searching for the missing vessel and crew.

An emergency position-indicating radio beacon was sent out Friday morning, 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann on Friday morning. When Coast Guard crews arrived at the scene, they discovered a debris field, an empty life raft, and one body. Officials said the search area spans approximately four miles, with water depths reaching 400 feet.

“...The recovery of one crew member not wearing a survival suit, and the discovery of an empty life raft, and the exhaustive scope of the search, I believe there is no longer a reasonable expectation that anyone could have survived this long, even if they had been wearing a survival suit,” said U.S. Captain Jamie Frederick.

The seven people on board the ‘Lily Jean’ were identified as Accursio “Gus” Sanfilippo, captain, Paul Beal Sr., Paul Beal Jr., John Rousanidis, Freeman Short, Sean Therrien, and Jada Samitt, NOAA fisheries observer.

The Coast Guard will also be joined by National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as they investigate the incident.

Based on its findings, the investigation will determine if the accident requires further review by a Marine Board of Investigation.

According to the Coast Guard, the purpose of the investigation is to identify measures that can improve the safety of life and property at sea, not to assign civil or criminal blame.

The investigation is expected to take several months to complete, however additional details will be made public as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

