NH families of the missing and murdered demand answers from AG’s office

CONCORD, N.H. — In New Hampshire, there are about 130 active missing persons and unsolved murder cases under investigation.

At the New Hampshire State House in Concord, families of some of those cases gathered to demand that their loved ones are not forgotten.

Among them was Valerie Haynes Alvarez.

Her niece, Trish Haynes, was last seen in New Hampshire in 2017.

Trish Haynes NH cold case victim

Her dismembered body was found a year later.

Alvarez is frustrated with the way the case has been handled.

“Trish’s case is not an unsolved case. It’s unprosecuted,” she said. “It’s like reliving it. We don’t want to have to keep reliving it, especially in the light of they have not charged the people who did this.”

Julie Murray, the sister of missing UMass student Maura Murray, is a key member of the group organizing the event.

She is urging the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s Office to be more responsive to these families.

Maura Murray has been missing for more than twenty years.

NE Unsolved: Family of missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray still fighting for justice NE Unsolved: Family of missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray still fighting for justice

“We want a response to an email. We want a return phone call so that we feel some small sense of hope that somebody cares,” Julie Murray said.

Members of the Attorney General’s staff attended the event and talked to families

In a statement, the AG said resolving cold cases is a top priority.

The daughters of 2015 unsolved murder victim David Oldham, says what’s needed, is very simple.

“Everybody deserves justice. It doesn’t bring them back, but it least gives us answers,” Ashley Pittman, David Oldham’s daughter, said.

David Oldham NH cold case victim

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group