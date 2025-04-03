Mass. Gov. Healey seeks $756 million for ‘time-sensitive deficiencies’

On the eve of a legislative hearing on her surtax surplus plan, Gov. Maura Healey submitted another spending bill for the Legislature’s review, filing a $756 million supplemental budget she said would address “time-sensitive deficiencies” in state government accounts.

The proposal Healey filed Wednesday afternoon (HD 4540) includes $134.5 million for supplemental payments to safety-net hospitals, $60 million for direct care for older adults, $240 million for state employee health care costs through the Group Insurance Commission, and more. It would carry a net state cost of $544 million after federal reimbursements, she said.

Healey’s office pitched the $190 million the bill includes for a child care financial assistance program as a way to “support Massachusetts residents at a time of rising costs.” Another $43 million would go toward the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program that offers aid to families facing potential eviction, which has faced increasing demand during a period of housing strain.

The legislation additionally includes $15 million for grants and marketing related to the American Revolution 250th anniversary celebration, and $15.5 million for more secure electronic benefits transfer cards that Healey said would “help combat food benefit theft.”

“This budget bill proposes targeted investments that improve quality of life in Massachusetts, such as ensuring access to health care, supporting families with child care costs, and making sure veterans get their benefits,” Healey said in a statement alongside the bill. “We’ve also heard clearly from local officials and medical professionals across the state, especially in communities impacted by Steward Health Care’s closures, that they need more support. That’s why we’re proposing significant funding for EMS providers that have faced extraordinary costs. Our administration remains committed to maintaining a responsible state budget that tangibly benefits the people of Massachusetts.”

Other sections of the 25-page bill would ratify collective bargaining agreements with public employees, raise procurement thresholds under public construction laws, and allow Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency vehicles to use red and blue lights when responding to emergencies.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Ways and Means is partway through a series of hearings about Healey’s $62 billion fiscal 2026 state budget, and the panel will meet Thursday to consider Healey’s separate $1.3 billion proposal (H 55) to spend surplus surtax revenue.

