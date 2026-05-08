Three taken to the hospital after a crash involving Boston ambulance

BOSTON — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Boston ambulance and a jeep.

According to Boston EMS, the crash happened sometime after 11 pm. at the intersection of Morton and Harvard Street, right on the Dorchester, Mattapan line.

EMS says that two EMTS were transporting a patient to the hospital when the ambulance crashed through an iron fence.

Video from the scene shows a jeep also involved in the crash. The jeep was left in the middle of Morton Street with significant damage to the front and back end of the vehicle.

The patient in the Ambulance was taken to another hospital for care, and the two EMTs involved were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

It is not known if anyone in the Jeep was injured.

Boston 25 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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