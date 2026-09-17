New twist in Macklemore-Robert Kraft feud: Millions pledged for Middle East humanitarian aid

FOXBORO, Mass. — A public dispute between rapper Macklemore and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has taken a new turn, with both sides now committing millions of dollars toward humanitarian aid efforts in the Middle East.

The latest development comes after Kraft barred Macklemore from performing during Ed Sheeran’s upcoming concerts at Gillette Stadium later this month, following comments the rapper made in support of Palestine.

According to statements released this week, Macklemore, Kraft, and Sheeran are expected to donate nearly $ 5 million through their commitments.

The controversy began when Macklemore claimed Kraft was responsible for his removal from Sheeran’s tour. Earlier this month, the rapper voiced support for Palestinians during performances, including leading crowds in chants of “Free Palestine.”

Kraft responded that he viewed some of Macklemore’s messaging as antisemitic, though he also said he would be willing to sit down and talk with the artist.

Now, Macklemore says he is donating the full $1 million in net earnings from his participation in Sheeran’s tour to six organizations that directly support Palestinians. In a social media post, he challenged Kraft to match the donation, writing, “Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting.”

Kraft revealed that before Macklemore issued the challenge, Sheeran had already contacted him about supporting humanitarian relief efforts.

“Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis,” Kraft said in a statement.

Kraft added that Sheeran plans to reach out to other venue owners to expand fundraising efforts and increase support for humanitarian organizations working in the region.

Despite the ongoing disagreement, the competing donations have shifted attention toward aid efforts in the Middle East as the debate surrounding the concert controversy continues.

Sheeran is scheduled to perform two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

Macklemore is no longer expected to appear on the tour.

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