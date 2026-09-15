Ed Sheeran speaks out after Macklemore dropped from Gillette show over pro-Palestine speeches

FOXBROUGH, Mass. — Ed Sheeran is speaking out after Macklemore was removed from his tour following the rapper’s recent onstage comments about the Israel-Hamas war and repeated calls to “Free Palestine.”

Macklemore was scheduled to open for Sheeran at Gillette Stadium after previously performing at the singer’s shows in New Jersey.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Sheeran said he is “appalled” by the conflict between Israel and Palestine and called the suffering on both sides “a human tragedy.”

“Macklemore asked to join my tour last year, and I agreed, because I respect him as an artist,” Sheeran said. “As with all my support acts, I agree that they play a setlist of their choosing.”

Sheeran said the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the promoter, not by him, after venues on the tour threatened to pull their shows over the way Macklemore delivered part of his message.

“I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. One of those people was Robert Kraft,” Sheeran said. “I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final.”

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision; it was not mine. Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me.”

Sheeran said he did not want to disappoint fans who had made plans to attend the shows or abandon the touring crew and other musicians who depend on the tour for work.

He also explained why he generally does not use his professional platform for political messaging.

“There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics – my audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum,” Sheeran said.

“I respect Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes. However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace.”

Sheeran said he has “personal views” on the conflict but that his decision not to speak publicly about them does not mean he does not care.

“I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care,” he said.

Sheeran said he wants his concerts to remain a place where people from different backgrounds can come together.

“I have always used my platform and music to bring people from all backgrounds and cultures together, and this won’t ever change,” he said. “Those who have been to one of my shows will know that they are about unity, joy, escapism, love, and a place for everyone to feel welcome.”

In a statement posted Monday, Macklemore questioned why his comments had become an issue now.

“What I said at MetLife I have been saying on stages around the world for almost three years. So why is it an issue now?” Macklemore wrote. “Because now I’m sharing a stage with one of the biggest artists in the world, in some of the biggest stadiums in America.”

Macklemore also claimed New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had rallied other stadium owners against allowing him to perform with Sheeran because of his pro-Palestinian messaging.

Kraft, who oversees Gillette Stadium, released a statement saying he could not allow hate speech at the stadium and characterized some of Macklemore’s messaging as “antisemitic.”

“I agree with Macklemore. Too many lives have been lost and there has been too much suffering, but only sharing selective information and ignoring the actions of Hamas is not honest and only advances more divisiveness and hate,” Kraft said.

Kraft also said he would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Macklemore to discuss the facts, saying they share the goal of promoting peace for all.

Robert Kraft confirms Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium concerts

Sheeran ended his statement by saying he had spent the week trying to find a solution that would allow Macklemore to remain on the tour.

“I have spent this week trying to build bridges, to find a solution, and unfortunately, was unable to do so,” Sheeran said. “I know who I am, both as a person and as an artist, and those who know my heart know my values too.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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