Robert Kraft confirms Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium concerts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rapper Macklemore says he has been removed from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming stadium tour dates, including two stops at Gillette Stadium, after controversy surrounding his outspoken support for Palestine, claiming New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pressured Sheeran to drop him from the lineup.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, Macklemore said Sheeran and his team made the decision to remove him from “The Loop” tour following conversations about comments he made during a recent performance at MetLife Stadium.

“Ed Sheeran and his team have made the decision to remove me from The Loop tour,” Macklemore wrote. He emphasized that neither he nor Sheeran should be seen as victims, urging supporters instead to focus on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Grammy-winning artist said he and Sheeran, whom he described as a close friend of 13 years, had several difficult conversations in recent days about the controversy.

Sheeran told Macklemore that Kraft had called about the upcoming show at Gillette Stadium. The rapper alleged that Kraft informed Sheeran he would not be permitted to perform at the venue if Macklemore remained on the tour. Macklemore further claimed that other stadium owners had issued a similar ultimatum.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News on Monday afternoon, Kraft confirmed the decision to drop Macklemore.

“Gillette Stadium has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech,” Kraft said. “Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line.”

Macklemore said the dispute stemmed from his repeated support for Palestine and his use of the phrase “Free Palestine” during live performances. He argued that his stance has remained unchanged for years, but that performing alongside one of the world’s biggest music stars brought increased scrutiny.

0 of 15 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Recording artists Ed Sheeran (L) and Macklemore perform ontage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Kevin Winter) 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Musicians Ed Sheeran (L) and Macklemore perform onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Christopher Polk) 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran (L) and rapper Macklemore perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Ethan Miller) 2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Show NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Macklemore and Ed Sheeran perform during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for MTV) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for MTV) 2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Audience NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Macklemore and Ed Sheeran attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV) 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Recording artists Ed Sheeran (L) and Macklemore perform ontage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Kevin Winter) 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Backstage LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Recording artists Macklemore (L) and Ed Sheeran attend the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Theo Wargo) 2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Audience NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Ed Sheeran and Macklemore attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV) 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran (L) and rapper Macklemore perform onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Ethan Miller) 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Musicians Ed Sheeran (L) and Macklemore perform onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Christopher Polk) 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran (L) and rapper Macklemore perform onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Ethan Miller) 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Musicians Ed Sheeran (L) and Macklemore perform onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Christopher Polk) 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran (L) and rapper Macklemore perform onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Ethan Miller)

The rapper also addressed accusations of antisemitism that have surfaced in response to his comments, saying criticism of the Israeli government should not be conflated with hatred toward Jewish people.

Kraft added that he feels responsible for standing up for what he believes in, including advocating against antisemitism.

“Much of my time and attention for the last decade has been focused on the fight against antisemitism and hate of all kinds, and I feel a responsibility to stand up when I believe that line has been crossed,” Kraft explained. “I have tremendous respect for Ed and his music, particularly his unique ability to bring people together and spread joy, and I have always been proud to welcome him and his fans to Gillette Stadium.”

Despite the fallout, Macklemore said he hopes his friendship with Sheeran can survive the disagreement.

“I hope this isn’t the end of my relationship with Ed,” he wrote. “Thirteen years of friendship doesn’t disappear because of one painful disagreement.”

Macklemore ended the statement by reaffirming his support for Palestinians and defending his decision to continue speaking out, even if it cost him the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of fans on the tour.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group