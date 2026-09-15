Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran Gillette Stadium show over pro-Palestine speeches

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Some fans are selling their tickets after learning Macklemore will no longer perform at Gillette Stadium next week, while others say the decision was justified.

Macklemore was scheduled to open for Ed Sheeran during the singer’s upcoming show in Foxboro.

But the rapper says he was removed from the tour after his recent onstage comments about the Israel-Hamas war, including his repeated calls to “Free Palestine.”

In a statement posted Monday, Macklemore said he was told he could not perform at Gillette Stadium because of his recent speeches.

“What I said at MetLife I have been saying on stages around the world for almost three years. So why is it an issue now?” Macklemore wrote. “Because now I’m sharing a stage with one of the biggest artists in the world, in some of the biggest stadiums in America.”

Macklemore also claimed New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had rallied other stadium owners against allowing him to perform with Sheeran because of his pro-Palestinian messaging.

For Brandon Watabe, the news was enough to change his plans.

“I was definitely really looking forward to seeing Macklemore,” Watabe said.

Watabe said he is now selling his concert ticket because Macklemore was dropped from the tour.

“It’s not something that came out of nowhere,” Watabe said. “He’s been an advocate for it forever, so seeing it just pop up today that it’s suddenly an issue now, like Ed Sheeran knew who he was bringing on tour.”

Kraft, who oversees Gillette Stadium, released a statement Monday saying he could not allow hate speech at the stadium.

He characterized some of Macklemore’s messaging as “antisemitic.”

“I agree with Macklemore. Too many lives have been lost and there has been too much suffering, but only sharing selective information and ignoring the actions of Hamas is not honest and only advances more divisiveness and hate,” Kraft said.

Kraft also said he would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Macklemore to discuss the facts, saying they share the goal of promoting peace for all.

Lisa Einstein, president of Boston 3G, an organization representing grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, works to prevent antisemitism in the Boston area.

“I think that Robert Kraft was absolutely justified,” Einstein said.

Einstein said the controversy goes beyond Macklemore using the words “Free Palestine.”

“It’s not about just the words ‘Free Palestine.’ That’s not what’s antisemitic,” Einstein said. “It’s more of the context, so Macklemore actually has a history of doing antisemitic things and demonizing the Jews.”

She also said concerts should not become political rallies because that could alienate or provoke people in the crowd.

“When you get people riled up, you just never know,” Einstein said. “When you have someone on stage and this is what they’re shouting from the stage, people could, you know, see it as a rally cry.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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