New snowfall map: Late Sunday-Monday nor’easter expected to bring heavy snow to Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in Massachusetts ahead of a nor’easter that’s expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding concerns on Monday.

BLIZZARD WARNING now issued for eastern MA as well as a Winter Storm Warning west of 128. Travel will be dangerous Monday! pic.twitter.com/WwUCIC6ujn — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 21, 2026

The nor’easter is expected to move in on Sunday night before tapering off Monday night into Tuesday.

“This is going to be a nor’easter, a classic one,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said of the storm. “So, we have heavy snow, we’re going to have coastal flooding, mainly on the South Shore and Boston area too. I’m most concerned about power outages here because we have this heavy, wet snow and some very strong winds.”

Power outages are a top concern in our Monday blizzard. Heavy, wet snow and 50-70 mph gusts will lead to widespread issues. A lack of recent wind events, doesn't help.



Make sure to charge devices ahead of time and have what you need to stay warm if the power goes out 🪫 — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 21, 2026

During the Saturday morning forecast, Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graff talked about the potential impacts of the storm.

“This is going to be a big impact storm. We’re talking about at least a foot of snow,” Graf said.

South of Boston into Rhode Island, including parts of the South Coast, South Shore, and Norfolk county are expected to see 18-24 inches.

Updated snow map 2/21/26

From most of Connecticut to Worcester County, up to the New Hampshire border, up to a foot of snow is possible.

“The farther north and west you go, those totals will taper slightly,” Graf said.

Antico added, “Just from the numbers alone, this will be a big storm.”

Monday Blizzard Snowfall –

This will be our most impactful storm in several years. Primary impacts occur late Sunday night through Monday evening.



Powerful wind will cause widespread power outages. Minor-mod. coastal flooding will occur too. More of a wet than fluffy snowfall. pic.twitter.com/DlhvuMO3AM — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 22, 2026

“Whiteout conditions are possible at times and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening,” the National Weather Service of Boston warned.

A coastal flood watch has also been issued for Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from late Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as they develop.

For the latest forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page or download the Boston 25 Weather app.

