New snow maps show updated chances for 2 snowstorms this weekend

MASSACHUSETTS — The Boston 25 weather team is tracking snow for both Saturday and Sunday, and the possible effects it may have on the Patriots game this weekend.

Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz says that the storms will vary in direction, with Saturday’s storm focused heavily in the northwest, with more uncertainty for Sunday’s storm.

Snow Maps adjusted a bit… Saturday mostly NW, Sunday more generally east. See you at 10 @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/tNeN18gUNV — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) January 17, 2026

"The first will snow mostly to the northwest, so some shoveling beyond 495," Lemanowicz said. “The second has more uncertainty, but looks like a wider swath of 1-3″, including at Gillette Stadium for the game!"

Saturday’s storm will begin moving east, allowing rain to develop in Boston and south during the afternoon, where it will be too mild for any snow to stick. When it is over 1-3″ is expected north and west of I-495, with higher amounts up to 6″ along Route 2 into southwest New Hampshire, southern Vermont, and the Berkshires.

UPDATED Saturday snow map 1/16/26

A developing ocean storm is expected to bring snow into at least southeastern MA beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Temperatures will be just cold enough for mostly snow. Expect a general 1-3″ snowfall from southern New Hampshire to Worcester County and all the way to Cape Cod and the islands.

UPDATED Sunday snow map 1/16/26

Those who plan on attending the Patriots Divisional Round game against the Texans should expect some light snow during tailgating.

