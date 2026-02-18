New England’s largest utility company reveals massive 2025 profits. Read the earnings report

BOSTON — During a year in which Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey took steps to help residents struggling with rapidly rising electric and gas bills, New England’s largest utility company saw its profits skyrocket in 2025.

According to a recently released earnings report, Eversource says it saw a major rebound in profits for 2025, more than doubling its full‑year earnings to $1.69 billion, or $4.56 per share, up from $811.7 million and $2.27 per share in 2024.

The utility company has faced heavy criticism from consumers and lawmakers in Massachusetts over elevated electricity and natural gas costs — especially during the winter months.

During the company’s earnings call last week, executives said they plan to boost spending on electric‑grid modernization by about 10 percent over the next five years. However, Eversource did not specify which communities or regions would see those upgrades.

The company said its focus moving forward will be on reliability, long‑term investments, and affordability, but many customers remain skeptical as bills continue to rise.

Eversource serves about four million customers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

Read the full earnings report:

