Gov. Healey to announce utility bill reductions for Massachusetts residents

BOSTON, Mass. — In her third State of the Commonwealth Address on Thursday night, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will outline new steps her administration is taking to lower costs for residents and businesses.

Among several new initiatives, Healey will announce immediate reductions to utility bills for all Massachusetts residential customers in February and March 2026.

According to a spokesperson for Healey’s office, electric bills will be reduced by 25 percent and gas bills will be reduced by 10 percent.

The Healey administration will cover the $180 million cost of these reductions using existing funding sources. Customers will begin seeing the discounted rates reflected in their February utility bills.

“I called on the utilities to lower bills this winter, and now relief is on the way,” Healey said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News on Thursday morning. “Massachusetts customers will see their February and March electric bills reduced by 25 percent and gas bills reduced by 10 percent. We also know that long‑term help is needed. That’s why we’re going to keep working every day to bring more energy into our state, oppose rate hikes, and get charges off of bills.”

In a statement, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper emphasized the administration’s broader commitment to addressing high energy costs.

“Families cannot support big winter energy bills right now, so we called for more relief. Our administration is working to help families make ends meet with $180 million in support, while continuing our advocacy for major reforms,” Tepper said.

Tepper noted that the administration’s energy affordability legislation is designed to deliver lower‑cost energy during winter months by increasing energy supply in the state, securing more competitive energy prices, and reducing delivery costs.

“With energy costs rising nationwide, we’re going to keep calling for strong action in Massachusetts,” Tepper added.

This comes after the Healey administration took several steps to combat rising energy prices last year, including sending $220 million in relief to consumers through rebates and lower bills.

Healey’s State of the Commonwealth Address starts at 7 p.m. You can watch it live on Boston 25 News and streaming on Boston25News.com.

