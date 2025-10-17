Healey orders review of utility bills to ease costs for Mass. ratepayers, so what charges should go?

BOSTON — Governor Maura Healey has taken unprecedented action, directing the state’s Department of Public Utilities to conduct a line-by-line review of all utility bills in Massachusetts. The goal is to determine whether some costs currently charged to consumers should be shifted away from ratepayers.

Boston 25 News anchor Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with Larry Chretien, executive director of the Green Energy Consumers Alliance, about what the review could mean for households struggling with high energy costs.

During Boston 25 News Now at 3, Chretien said electric and gas bills deserve close scrutiny, pointing to expenses tied to maintaining and expanding gas pipelines as areas that could be reexamined. He said would not want to see any cuts to programs like Mass Save or to programs that fund low-income assistance.

Healey’s directive comes as energy prices remain a major concern for Massachusetts residents heading into the winter heating season.

