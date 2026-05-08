Boyfriend of Maine woman killed in 1987 charged with murder, state police say

WINSLOW, Maine — The boyfriend of a Maine woman killed in 1987 has been charged with murder, state police said Friday.

Stephen Bouchard, 63, of Winslow, has been charged with murder nearly four decades after Alice Hawkes was found dead in October 1987 in the apartment the couple shared, state police said in a statement.

Detectives from the State Police Major Crimes Unit-Unsolved and Major Crimes Unit-South arrested Bouchard at 2:17 p.m. Friday.

The arrest came one day after a Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted Bouchard for murder.

Bouchard was Hawkes’ live-in boyfriend at the time of her death, state police said.

Her body was found shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 4, 1987, in the couple’s Westbrook apartment.

Alice Hawkes (Maine State Police)

Back in 1987, State Police and Westbrook Police detectives investigated Hawkes’ death, which was quickly ruled a homicide.

Bouchard allegedly told authorities at the time that he went to town to run errands and, upon returning, was locked out of the apartment.

He had no way to get in, so he summoned the landlord to assist, state police said in a statement in October 2025 while seeking tips from the public to solve the homicide.

When they entered the apartment, the landlord and Bouchard found Hawkes dead in the apartment.

“Her boyfriend stated he had called Hawkes earlier to advise he had locked himself out of his car,” state police said in the October 2025 statement. “This was the last time she was heard from.”

The case eventually went cold. Decades passed, although detectives continued to review it over the years, state police said.

In 2025, the Major Crimes Unit-Unsolved initiated a full reinvestigation of Hawkes’ case, which led the Maine Attorney General’s Office to seek a murder charge against Bouchard.

After his arrest, Bouchard was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where he will be arraigned in the near future.

Anyone with information related to the death of Alice Hawkes is urged to call the State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-657-5710.

Westbrook is a suburb of Portland. The city’s population was 20,400 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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