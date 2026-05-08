Massachusetts man stabbed to death by teenager in New York City’s Times Square

NEW YORK CITY — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man was stabbed to death by a teenager in New York City’s Times Square earlier this week, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an assault in the area of 132 West 43 Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday found a 39-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his torso and back, as well as a slash wound to his face, a spokesperson for the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed to Boston 25 News.

The victim, identified as Leonides Baez, of Main Street in Worcester, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation into the stabbing, police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested early Thursday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the suspect will be called to court, and his name hasn’t been made public.

The incident happened just feet away from popular restaurants, including the Mermaid Oyster Bar and Tony’s Di Napoli.

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