5 years since Hanson mother Sandra Crispo disappeared

HANSON, Mass. — It’s been five years since a Hanson woman mysteriously vanished from her home.

On August 7, 2019, Sandra Crispo disappeared from her Spofford Avenue house and hasn’t been heard from since.

She was last seen by her son-in-law, Tim McMahon, who dropped her off at her house late in the afternoon after helping her leave her car at a shop. He says it was just a normal routine day.

Surveillances of Sandra Crispo recorded on the afternoon of Aug. 7, at a Cumberland Farms near her home, are the last recorded images of her.

Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward has been following the case for years.

As part of his New England’s Unsolved series, he spoke with Crispo’s daughter, Laina, whose married to Tim, about her mother.

Anyone with any information about Crispo’s whereabouts is urged to contact Hanson Police, or State Police Detectives at 508-894-2600.

