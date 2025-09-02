New details emerge as man accused of dumping friend’s body at South Shore Hospital faces judge

HINGHAM, Mass. — A man charged with murdering his friend tried to stage his death as a drug overdose before wrapping his body in blankets and abandoning his remains in a car outside of South Shore Hospital in late August, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Christopher Caron, 42, of Scituate, was arraigned in Hingham District Court on a murder charge in connection with the death of 27-year-old Declan Perry, of Portland, Maine.

Caron turned himself in to the Scituate Police Department on Saturday afternoon, a week after Perry’s body was found wrapped in blankets and duct tape in the backseat of a Honda Civic that had been parked outside the hospital in Weymouth on Aug. 23.

Caron, who pleaded not guilty, was ordered held without bail at the request of the Commonwealth.

Christopher Caron (Christopher Caron)

During his arraignment, Plymouth County prosecutors told the court that Caron and Perry obtained fentanyl and cocaine on Aug. 22 before Caron allegedly beat and strangled Perry in the basement of his home.

Prosecutors say Caron then tried to make Perry’s death look like an overdose, making online searches for Narcan and contacting a friend to bring Narcan to his home. That friend told investigators that she found Perry unconscious on the floor and administered three doses of Narcan, but he didn’t wake up.

The female witness also claimed that she urged Caron to call an ambulance for Perry, but he refused because he feared his mother and grandmother would kick him out of the house.

On the morning of Aug. 23, Caron Googled, “When you die, how long before you poop and pee yourself?” prosecutors said. He then allegedly used a detached door as a makeshift stretcher to transport Perry’s body out of the home, where he wrapped Perry in blankets and duct tape before driving to the hospital.

Caron then notified a South Shore Hospital worker about the body before fleeing the scene, according to investigators. The hospital worker then found Perry’s body in the Honda Civic.

Investigation underway after person found dead in Weymouth hospital parking lot

Neighbors at the Driftview Condo Complex, where Caron was staying, reported to Scituate police that they had assisted him in loading a large, heavy wrapped object into the same Honda with Maine plates that they saw on the news.

The two witnesses said Caron told them that the heavy object was a hockey mannequin drained of water. But one of the witnesses thought he saw human flesh.

This led investigators to search the home and obtain an arrest warrant for Caron.

The state medical examiner’s report indicated that Perry suffered several blunt force trauma injuries and may have been strangled. Additionally, it was confirmed that the Honda Civic belonged to the victim.

During a news conference after the hearing, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz told reporters, “We’re waiting for further information regarding toxicology and other further examinations that need to be done. But at the end of the day, we had sufficient probable cause to charge this individual with arrest for homicide. The unlawful killing of another human being with malice.”

Caron’s attorney, G. Makis Antzoulatos, fired back in a statement, saying, “We are confident that as the facts unfold in this case, this will be an example of the Massachusetts State Police jumping to conclusions and charging someone with murder when the evidence makes clear that what took place, while a tragedy, was not a crime.”

An investigation into Perry’s death remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group