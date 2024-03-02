These are the 20 most common last names in Massachusetts

Mass. — Massachusetts is filled with history in all aspects.

The state has deep roots in Irish and Italian culture with around 20% of the state’s population claiming Irish descent, and 12% of the population coming from Italian heritage.

Forebears compiled a list of the most common last names in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts has 463,848 unique last names with an average of 15 people per name.

Here are the 20 most common last names in the Bay State:

Sullivan Johnson Brown Murphy Williams Anderson White Martin Davis McCarthy Miller Jones Lee Silva Walsh Clark Rodriguez Kelly Burke Collins

The most common last name in the United States is Smith, which did not make the top 25 for Massachusetts.

To view the full list of the most common last names in Massachusetts, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group