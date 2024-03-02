Local

These are the 20 most common last names in Massachusetts

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Mass. — Massachusetts is filled with history in all aspects.

The state has deep roots in Irish and Italian culture with around 20% of the state’s population claiming Irish descent, and 12% of the population coming from Italian heritage.

Forebears compiled a list of the most common last names in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts has 463,848 unique last names with an average of 15 people per name.

Here are the 20 most common last names in the Bay State:

  1. Sullivan
  2. Johnson
  3. Brown
  4. Murphy
  5. Williams
  6. Anderson
  7. White
  8. Martin
  9. Davis
  10. McCarthy
  11. Miller
  12. Jones
  13. Lee
  14. Silva
  15. Walsh
  16. Clark
  17. Rodriguez
  18. Kelly
  19. Burke
  20. Collins

The most common last name in the United States is Smith, which did not make the top 25 for Massachusetts.

