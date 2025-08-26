Investigation into death of Maine man found in car outside South Shore Hospital continues

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — On Saturday, the body of a Maine man wrapped in a blanket and duct tape was found in the backseat of his Honda parked outside the emergency room at South Shore Hospital.

The man has been identified as Declan Perry, 27, of Portland, Maine.

The mystery surrounding this death investigation has taken detectives from South Shore Hospital in Weymouth to an upscale golf-course condominium in Scituate.

But the secrets of what took place are still tightly guarded.

In a statement, the Plymouth County District Attorney said neighbors at Scituate’s Driftway Condominium Complex, which overlooks the Scituate Country Club, reported seeing a man load a large heavy blanket into a Honda on Saturday.

The DA says investigators now have a person of interest, and that Perry and the person of interest know each other.

It will be up to the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of Perry’s death.

“How critical a step is the autopsy right now?” I asked Tom Shamshak, a veteran private investigator.

“Right now, the autopsy is the critical point that will crack this case,” Shamshak said.

Tom Shamshak added that the autopsy will determine if this is a murder case.

But in the meantime, Shamshak said, it’s likely detectives are still collecting all the evidence they can.

“Right now, they have a very suspicious unattended death. Somebody’s hiding something,” Shamshak said.

I reached out to Perry’s family, they did not respond.

The results of the autopsy could come at any time.

No charges have yet been filed in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

