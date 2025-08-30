Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with body found outside South Shore Hospital

SCITUATE, Mass. — A man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection with a body being found outside South Shore Hospital last weekend.

Christopher Caron, 42, turned himself in to the Scituate Police Department on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, August 23rd, around 2:07 p.m., Weymouth Police were contacted by South Shore Hospital reporting a possibly deceased body that was located within the rear seat of a 2019 black Honda Civic with a Maine license plate.

The car was parked in front of the emergency room entrance.

A hospital unit coordinator exited the hospital and walked to the Honda Civic, where he located an unresponsive male wrapped in multiple blankets secured with duct tape.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the victim was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as Declan Perry, 27, of Portland, Maine.

According to the Plymouth County DA’s office, a male, later identified as Caron, drove the Honda Civic, which belonged to Perry, to the hospital and alerted medical staff of a body within the vehicle.

Caron then fled the area in an unknown direction before Weymouth Police could arrive.

Neighbors who live in the Driftway condo complex saw news coverage of the incident at South Shore Hospital and contacted Scituate Police to report that they had assisted a man loading a large, heavy blanket into the black Honda Civic outside a residence where Caron was staying.

Investigators determined that the incident occurred at 40 Driftway, Unit 13. They secured a search warrant for the premises where several items of evidence were seized.

An arrest warrant was issued for Caron, which was issued on Friday, and Caron turned himself in before officers found him.

Caron will be arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

