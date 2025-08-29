Massachusetts State Police search warrant sheds new light on body found outside South Shore Hospital

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — For the first time, we are learning new details about the case of a man’s body found wrapped in a blanket in the backseat of his car, parked outside Weymouth’s South Shore Hospital.

The new information is contained in an application for a search warrant Boston 25 News has obtained.

According to the document, just before 2 p.m. Saturday, a hooded man told a South Shore Hospital ER Nurse that he had a man in his car who needed help.

As a unit manager walked outside, the mysterious man walked away.

The manager found in the backseat of a black Honda parked outside the ER, a human body wrapped in blankets, bound by duct tape.

The shirtless man in the car was already dead.

Hours later, Scituate police heard from two men who told them they helped a neighbor outside his unit at the Driftway Condo Complex, located next to the Scituate Country Club, load a heavy wrapped object into the same black Honda with Maine plates that they saw on the news.

The two witnesses said the neighbor told them that the heavy object was a hockey mannequin drained of water.

But one of the witnesses thought he saw human flesh.

According to the report, the neighbor “made a joke to him that the object felt like a dead body.”

According to the report, during a protective sweep of the neighbor’s condo, police noticed in a bedroom a reddish-brown stain on the carpet next to a bed and a nightstand

Police identified the victim as Declan Perry of Portland, Maine.

His father told police that Declan struggled with a fentanyl addiction and relapsed the previous week.

Police showed the two witnesses a hospital surveillance picture of the mystery man who first alerted a South Shore Hospital nurse.

“That’s 100 percent him.” One witness said.

“That looks just like him,” the other man said.

According to the report, a state medical examiner found extensive bruising on the victim’s chest and neck, the trooper wrote, quote:

“She believes Declan Perry sustained numerous instances of blunt force trauma and/or was manually strangled.”

The final official autopsy report has not yet been made public.

There is no arrest in the case

But the DA has said in previous statements that there is a person of interest in the case.

The Plymouth County DA’s office would not comment about the new details contained in the document Boston 25 News has obtained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

