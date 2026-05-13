Cape Cod woman who won $1M on scratch ticket plans to share winnings with her grandchildren

BOSTON — Diane Richards is one lucky grandmother.

The Falmouth resident is the first $1 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Extreme Green” instant ticket game, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Richards chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

She told lottery officials that she plans on giving some of the winnings to her five grandchildren.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, 743 Main St. in Falmouth.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

The “Extreme Green” instant ticket includes two more instant grand prizes of $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group