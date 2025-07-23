New details emerge about Karen Read grand juror who leaked info on federal investigation

DEDHAM, Mass. — The grand juror who admitted to leaking sealed information on the federal investigation into the Karen Read murder case has worked for the state of Massachusetts for nearly a decade, Boston 25 News has learned.

Jessica Leslie, 34, of Dracut, will serve supervised release as part of a plea deal after she admitted earlier this month to leaking information presented to a federal grand jury to unauthorized individuals, including the names of various witnesses.

On Wednesday, a DCF spokesperson confirmed that Leslie has been employed by the Department of Children and Families since 2015, but additional details on her role within the department weren’t immediately available.

“Due to state confidentiality requirements, the Department cannot comment on personnel matters,” the spokesperson told Boston 25.

Under the Commonwealth’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the social workers’ union, Leslie will be required to notify the state about her admission of guilt in the case, and she could face reassignment or suspension if her plea of guilt is deemed a risk to the department or public trust, Boston 25 learned.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Leslie’s leaks occurred between August 2022 and March 2024.

Read, who was under investigation in connection with the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend, faced no federal charges.

Last month, a Norfolk Superior Court jury acquitted her of murder and manslaughter in the death of John O’Keefe.

