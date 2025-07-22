Karen Read grand juror to plead guilty to leaking details about federal investigation

BOSTON — A Massachusetts woman who served as a grand juror in the federal investigation into the Karen Read murder case is expected to plead guilty to criminal contempt on Tuesday.

Jessica Leslie, 34, of Dracut, admitted to leaking information presented to a federal grand jury to unauthorized individuals, including the names of various witnesses, when she was charged in federal court in Boston earlier this month.

Federal prosecutors alleged that the leaks occurred between August 2022 and March 2024.

Leslie’s attorneys were able to reach a plea agreement with federal prosecutors that will result in two years of supervised release.

Read, who was under investigation in connection with the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend, faced no federal charges.

Last month, a Norfolk Superior Court jury acquitted her of murder and manslaughter in the death of John O’Keefe.

