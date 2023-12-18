Nearly 160K without power as storm lashes Massachusetts with wind-driven rain

BOSTON — Nearly 160,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts are without power Monday morning as a strong storm lashes the region with wind-driven rain.

According to the MEMA Power Outages tracker, there were 117,736 outages across the Bay State as of 10 a.m.

A large chunk of the outages were reported in Weymouth, Quincy, Pepperell, Boston, Attleboro, Medford, Norton, Newbury, Sharon, Weston, Lowell, Brockton, Millis, Mendon, Haverhill, Marlboro, Methuen, Swansea, Carver, Stoughton, Foxboro, and Somerset.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday morning due to strong wind.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for Eastern Essex, Norther Bristol, Western Norfolk, Western Plymouth, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Wind advisories have also been posted in Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire Central Middlesex County, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southern Worcester, and Western Essex counties.

Wind gusts anywhere from 45 mph to 70 mph are possible in areas where warnings and advisories are in effect.

Gusts 50+ mph have already developed. Areas of wind damage, debris, and outages will affect the area.

In addition to damaging wind gusts, flooding from soaking rain is a concern with this storm.

A flood watch has been issued for areas including Central Middlesex County, Northern Bristol, Western Hampshire, Western Norfolk, Southern Bristol, Southern Berkshire, Northern Berkshire, and Eastern Essex counties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

